Magic's Shelvin Mack: Hands out five assists in Saturday's win
Mack managed five points (1-4 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 114-93 win over the Cavaliers.
Mack and D.J. Augustin made the most of their extra playing time, as Elfrid Payton (hamstring) sat. While it was Augustin who started and posted a double-double, Mack gave the Magic good minutes off the bench. Payton may sit out of Tuesday's matchup versus the Nets, in which case Mack could be a decent low-cost option in DFS.
