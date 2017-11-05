Magic's Shelvin Mack: Headed back to bench Sunday

Mack will return to the bench for Sunday's game against the Celtics, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Both Elfrid Payton (hamstring) and D.J. Augustin (hamstring) are slated to remain sidelined Sunday, so Mack will still be seeing an elevated role. However, coach Frank Vogel will opt to start Jonathon Simmons at point guard instead due to his strong play of late. That pushes Mack back to the bench, though he'll still serve as the team's backup point guard.