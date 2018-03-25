Magic's Shelvin Mack: Leads bench with 12 points Saturday

Mack registered 12 points (4-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Saturday's 105-99 win over the Suns.

The veteran point guard continues to work well in tandem with starter D.J. Augustin to give the Magic steady production at the position. Mack has scored in double digits in three of the past four games, and he's encouragingly put up double-digit shot attempts in five of the last eight contests. While his usage will inevitably vary as a bench player, Mack continues to be a serviceable DFS punt play in particular due to his consistent role.