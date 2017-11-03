Magic's Shelvin Mack: Likely to start Friday vs. Bulls
Mack is likely to start Friday's game against Chicago, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
With both Elfrid Payton and D.J. Augustin sitting Friday due to hamstring injuries, the Magic will be down to their third point guard. Expect Mack, a journeyman out of Butler, to move into the lineup and see a fairly drastic increase in minutes. The hope is that Payton will be able to practice Saturday and return for Sunday's game vs. Boston.
More News
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Drops eight dimes in Wednesday's win•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Hands out five assists in Saturday's win•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Scores five off bench Saturday•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Finalizing two-year deal with Magic•
-
Jazz's Shelvin Mack: Scores 18 points in Monday's loss•
-
Jazz's Shelvin Mack: Will start in Game 3•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.