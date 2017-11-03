Magic's Shelvin Mack: Likely to start Friday vs. Bulls

Mack is likely to start Friday's game against Chicago, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

With both Elfrid Payton and D.J. Augustin sitting Friday due to hamstring injuries, the Magic will be down to their third point guard. Expect Mack, a journeyman out of Butler, to move into the lineup and see a fairly drastic increase in minutes. The hope is that Payton will be able to practice Saturday and return for Sunday's game vs. Boston.