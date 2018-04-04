Magic's Shelvin Mack: Nears triple-double in Tuesday's win

Mack managed 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 97-73 win over the Knicks.

Mack was one of four Magic players to see 28-plus minutes, while Bismack Biyombo was the only one who took the court that earned less than 20 minutes. Mack hauled in a season high in rebounding, and he has been fairly consistent lately. Wednesday's matchup with the lowly Mavericks could be another good chance for him to put together a quality stat line.