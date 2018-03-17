Magic's Shelvin Mack: Provides team-high 16 points Friday

Mack provided 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three steals across 26 minutes during a 92-83 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Mack's 16 points marked a team high during Friday's loss. He was also able to match season highs with seven boards and three steals. Mack has been able to string a few solid games together recently, but he's still not very reliable, even with the team in full tank mode.