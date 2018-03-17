Magic's Shelvin Mack: Provides team-high 16 points Friday
Mack provided 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three steals across 26 minutes during a 92-83 loss to the Celtics on Friday.
Mack's 16 points marked a team high during Friday's loss. He was also able to match season highs with seven boards and three steals. Mack has been able to string a few solid games together recently, but he's still not very reliable, even with the team in full tank mode.
More News
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Bench-leading scoring total Saturday•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Sees extended minutes Friday•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Contributes nine points off bench Wednesday•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Chips in 12 points off bench•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Double-double off bench Saturday•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Scores season-high 15 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...