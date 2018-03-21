Magic's Shelvin Mack: Provides team-high 17 points
Mack registered 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four assists and two steals across 24 minutes during a 93-86 loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.
Mack scored at least 16 points for the second consecutive game and third time across the last five outings in Tuesday's loss. He was able to benefit from the absences of Jonathon Simmons (wrist) and Evan Fournier (knee). Mack is worth a look to close the season for owners in desperate need of points, assists and steals.
