Magic's Shelvin Mack: Scores five off bench Saturday

Mack tallied five points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 16 minutes Saturday during a preseason matchup with the Heat.

Mack will be competing with D.J. Augustin for the backup point guard role this season behind Elfrid Payton. While Mack played a career high 21.9 minutes in 2016-17, the split role with Augustin will make it tough for Mack to see an increased role in the upcoming season.