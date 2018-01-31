Magic's Shelvin Mack: Scores season-high 15 points in Tuesday's loss
Mack totaled 15 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, and four assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 loss to the Rockets.
Mack was on fire from the field, pitching in a near-perfect effort with just one missed free throw and one turnover. He tallied season highs in scoring and rebounding, and has now seen double-digit minutes in five consecutive contests while shooting a combined 18-of-24 from the field. With fellow backup point guards Mack and D.J. Augustin performing at such a high level, Magic coach Frank Vogel opted to play Elfrid Payton just 18 minutes.
