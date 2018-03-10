Magic's Shelvin Mack: Sees extended minutes Friday

Mack produced eight points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 25 minutes in Friday's 94-88 loss to the Kings.

Mack saw some extra minutes with Evan Fournier (knee) out of action and D.J. Augustin laboring through an ankle issue. The Butler product continues to be a steady producer of scoring, rebounds and assists relative to playing time as the first backcourt member off the bench, but his value remains primarily limited to deeper formats.

