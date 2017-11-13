Magic's Shelvin Mack: To return to bench Monday

Mack will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Warriors.

With point guard Elfrid Payton back from his one-game absence Monday, Mack will return to his role as the primary backup. Mack still didn't carry much fantasy value as a starter, so even with a dosage likely surpassing 20 minutes, he's not a serviceable DFS play moving forward.

