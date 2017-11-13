Magic's Shelvin Mack: To return to bench Monday
Mack will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Warriors.
With point guard Elfrid Payton back from his one-game absence Monday, Mack will return to his role as the primary backup. Mack still didn't carry much fantasy value as a starter, so even with a dosage likely surpassing 20 minutes, he's not a serviceable DFS play moving forward.
More News
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Will start Saturday•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Headed back to bench Sunday•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Drops eight assists in start•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Confirmed starter Friday•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Likely to start Friday vs. Bulls•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Drops eight dimes in Wednesday's win•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...