Magic's Shelvin Mack: Will start Saturday
Mack will start during Saturday's game against the Nuggets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
With Elfrid Payton (rest/hamstring) sidelined, Mack will draw the start. Once Payton returns, however, he'll go back to a bench role, making him a risky fantasy option.
