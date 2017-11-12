Magic's Shelvin Mack: Will start Saturday

Mack will start during Saturday's game against the Nuggets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

With Elfrid Payton (rest/hamstring) sidelined, Mack will draw the start. Once Payton returns, however, he'll go back to a bench role, making him a risky fantasy option.

