Shittu has reached an agreement on a deal with the Magic, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Shittu has joined the Magic after playing for the Ironi Ness Ziona of the Israeli Basketball Superball League last season. In the previous season, the forward managed to average a double-double in the G League. Shittu will likely be at the bottom of the depth chart as the Magic have a deep frontcourt with lots of youth.