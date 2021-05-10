Thornwell put up three points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt) to go with three assists, one rebound and one assist across 17 minutes Sunday in the Magic's 128-96 loss to the Timberwolves.

Thornwell was making his third appearance with Orlando since signing a two-way contract May 4. With the banged-up Magic down several rotation players in each of those contests, Thornwell has been pressed into a rotation role out of necessity. He played a combined 57 minutes in those contests, totaling five points (on 2-for-12 shooting from the field), five assists, five steals and three rebounds over that stretch. Thornwell doesn't look like he'll be much of a fantasy option during the last week of the season, even with Orlando likely to still be without multiple key players in their final four games.