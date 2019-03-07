Magic's Terrence Ross: Absent from injury report
Ross (Achilles) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Mavericks.
Ross went through a full practice and was expected to play Friday, so his absent from the injury report comes as no surprise. Given that Ross doesn't appear to be hampered by the injury any longer, expect him to be a full go against Dallas.
