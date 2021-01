Ross dropped 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds over 30 minutes in Sunday's 107-104 loss to the Hornets.

Over his last three games, Ross has only averaged 10.0 points on 41 percent shooting, including 20 percent from beyond the arc. After starting the season with six games scoring 15 points or more, Ross has only hit that mark twice in his last nine games while making one or fewer three-pointers in six of those games.