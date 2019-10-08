Magic's Terrence Ross: Back at practice
Ross (chest) was a full participant in practice Tuesday, NBA.com reports.
Ross had to be taken out of Monday's exhibition after suffering a bruised sternum, so it's good to see him back on the floor less than 24 hours later. He'll be considered a game-time call for Wednesday's preseason game against Atlanta until further notice.
