Ross closed Wednesday's 116-110 victory over the Rockets with two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes.

Ross was the first player off the bench, ending with 19 unproductive minutes. He is maintaining a relatively consistent role, in part due to injuries to other players, but has been unable to convert those minutes into fantasy value. At best he could be viewed as a points streamer but as we saw here, even that could be considered a risky gamble.