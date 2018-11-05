Ross poured in 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added four assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes in the Magic's 117-110 win over the Spurs on Sunday.

Ross performed admirably once again off the bench, providing a nice offensive boost when the first unit was off the floor. The veteran wing has played a key role thus far on a team that's often struggled to score points, as he's averaging a solid 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals across 23.9 minutes, compiling five double-digit scoring efforts along the way.