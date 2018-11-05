Magic's Terrence Ross: Bench-leading scoring total in road win
Ross poured in 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added four assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes in the Magic's 117-110 win over the Spurs on Sunday.
Ross performed admirably once again off the bench, providing a nice offensive boost when the first unit was off the floor. The veteran wing has played a key role thus far on a team that's often struggled to score points, as he's averaging a solid 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals across 23.9 minutes, compiling five double-digit scoring efforts along the way.
More News
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Continues nice start to the season•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Totals 21 points off bench Thursday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Holding down early season rotation spot•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Expected to play•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Could play Friday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Out Wednesday•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times