Magic's Terrence Ross: Catches fire
Ross boomed for 26 points (8-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes during Orlando's 103-95 victory over the Bulls on Monday night.
Ross hit four first-half threes and nearly had a fifth at the buzzer, en route to his six for the game. It was his first 20-point showing since early December and he had been especially quiet during the Magic's now-snapped losing streak. Owners likely know what they have in the mercurial scorer. Should Evan Fournier be traded, Ross could inherit a huge share of the offense. For now he remains an explosive, yet streaky sixth man.
