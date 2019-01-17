Ross dropped 24 points (8-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 120-115 loss to the Pistons.

Ross continues to see ample run off the Magic bench and has converted that into production lately, averaging 19.8 points over his last five games. This can be in large part due to his ridiculous usage from three-point territory, as he has averaged 10 attempts per game over that same span that has scoring has seen a spike in.