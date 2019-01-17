Magic's Terrence Ross: Collects 24 points Wednesday
Ross dropped 24 points (8-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 120-115 loss to the Pistons.
Ross continues to see ample run off the Magic bench and has converted that into production lately, averaging 19.8 points over his last five games. This can be in large part due to his ridiculous usage from three-point territory, as he has averaged 10 attempts per game over that same span that has scoring has seen a spike in.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...