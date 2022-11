Ross (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Kings, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports. He will come off the bench.

Ross returns following a one-game absence. He's started every game this season and averaged 11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 30.9 minutes before suffering the bruised knee Tuesday. However, he'll come off the bench Saturday, as the Magic will continue to go big with a lineup of Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter.