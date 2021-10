Ross will come off the bench for Wednesday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

With the Magic experimenting with different lineup combinations in the preseason, Ross will shift to the bench as E'Twaun Moore draws the start against New Orleans. Ross averaged 15.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29.3 minutes per game last season before persistent back spasms ended his season prematurely in April.