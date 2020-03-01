Magic's Terrence Ross: Connects on four triples in loss
Ross tallied 21 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 114-113 loss to the Spurs.
Ross showed out once again Saturday, scoring at least 20 points for the third time in his last four games. Over that period, he has been a third-round player in standard leagues despite shooting only 43.9 percent from the field. The Magic are likely going to make a push for the playoffs and Ross figures to feature heavily in what they are trying to accomplish.
