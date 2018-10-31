Ross totaled 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt), three steals, two rebounds, and two assists in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 loss to the Kings.

Ross' strong start to the season continued Tuesday as he racked up another 17 points to go with three steals. He attempted the most shots on the team but did fail to get to the free-throw line. He appears to have carved out a nice role for himself in the rotation and while he is likely on the fringe of standard league relevance, his upside in three's and steals make him an intriguing streaming option.