Magic's Terrence Ross: Contributes 10 points off bench
Ross produced 10 points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's 115-98 loss to the Pistons.
Ross didn't have the prettiest game from the bench, but got called on often Thursday night to try and provide some scoring for the team. Unfortunately, the Magic just didn't shoot well collectively, going under 40 percent shooting for the game. Ross certainly contributed to that, but at least he has the confidence to be a volume shooter off the bench when the Magic are in need.
