Ross ended Wednesday's 126-115 victory over the Thunder with 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 22 minutes.

Ross played a key role off the bench for Orlando on Wednesday, scoring nine points in each half on a combined 6-of-9 shooting from the field. He added five boards, which matched a season high, and knocked down three of four three-point attempts after going 0-for-8 from behind the arc over his previous four games.