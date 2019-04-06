Magic's Terrence Ross: Contributes off bench in huge way
Ross tallied 25 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 28 minutes Friday night against the Hawks.
Ross led his team in both minutes logged and points scored off the bench in a much-needed blowout victory favoring Orlando. The 28-year-old guard has put up 23 and 25 points in his previous two games, respectively, and he'll aim to stay hot during the final two matchups of the regular season to help his squad capture a playoff berth. Ross and the Magic will face a strong opponent Sunday on the road against Boston.
