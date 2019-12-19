Ross finished with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 loss to the Nuggets.

After averaging 16.3 points on 44.9 percent three-point shooting across the first eight games of the month, Ross has combined for 16 points over the past two games, hitting 3-of-9 threes. He'll look to bounce back Friday when the Magic face off against the struggling Trail Blazers.