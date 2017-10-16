Magic's Terrence Ross: Could miss season opener

Ross did not practice Monday due to a hamstring strain and could miss Wednesday's season opener against the Heat, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reported that head coach Frank Vogel said he hopes Ross will be able to practice full tomorrow, but it appears as though there is a good chance he will be unable to and will miss Wednesday's game as a result. Should Ross be ruled out, either Jonathon Simmons or rookie Jonathan Isaac would be in line to start on the wing in his place, but both would likely see a sizable increase in minutes.