Ross (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Monday's 113-98 win over the Celtics.

With Jonathan Isaac (knee) making his long-awaited debut Monday, the Magic were at close to full strength for the first time all season, as Chuma Okeke (knee) -- who isn't certain to be in the rotation when healthy -- was the only player on the team's injury report. Even though Isaac was limited to just 10 minutes Monday, his return was enough to bump Ross outside of the rotation. Ross had played in each of Orlando's previous 10 games and played more than 20 minutes in all of the previous four contests, but he looks as though he could be in store for limited playing time moving forward.