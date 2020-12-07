Ross was diagnosed Monday with a non-displaced, hairline fracture in his left big toe, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
It appears to be relatively minor, as far as broken toes go, as Ross will continue to take part in non-contact practice work while the toe heals. The Magic have not provided a return-to-play timetable, but the hope is that Ross won't miss much -- if any -- time once the season begins on Dec. 23.
More News
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Leads bench with 19 points•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Scores 20 for first time in series•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Drops inefficient 12 off bench•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Scores 18 off bench•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Goes through full practice•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Goes full contact in practice•