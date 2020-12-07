Ross was diagnosed Monday with a non-displaced, hairline fracture in his left big toe, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

It appears to be relatively minor, as far as broken toes go, as Ross will continue to take part in non-contact practice work while the toe heals. The Magic have not provided a return-to-play timetable, but the hope is that Ross won't miss much -- if any -- time once the season begins on Dec. 23.