Ross departed the NBA bubble in Orlando on Sunday night due to a personal matter, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Since Ross left for non-COVID-19-related matter, he'll be required to undergo off-site testing before returning to Orlando. The sharpshooter will miss Tuesday's game against Brooklyn, and it's likely he'll remain out for Thursday's matchup against the Pelicans, which closes out seeding game play for the Magic. The hope is that Ross can return and clear quarantine before the postseason begins next week.