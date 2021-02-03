Ross, in 24 minutes off the bench, scored just three points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, two assists and one block during Tuesday's loss to the Raptors.

Ross has been a non-factor in his last two games, totaling just seven points on 2-for-13 shooting, including going 1-for-8 from distance. Ross typically doesn't contribute much else outside of his three-point shooting and though he's had some hot nights, he's now made one or fewer three-pointers in 11 of 21 games.