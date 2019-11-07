Magic's Terrence Ross: Doubtful vs. Grizzlies
Ross (knee) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Ross is battling a sore right knee, and if he does indeed sit out Friday, it would mark his second consecutive absence. The quick-trigger wing is off to a wildly disappointing start to the season, as he's hit just 8-of-42 attempts from beyond the arc.
