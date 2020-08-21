Ross finished with 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one board, one assist, one steal and one board in 29 minutes against Milwaukee on Thursday.

Ross had an inefficient shooting night against the Bucks as his team dropped the second game of the series. After shooting above 50 percent from the field, it was a fall from earth for the 2012 first round pick. Ross and Orlando will return to action in game three on Saturday.