Ross scored 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 116-104 win over the Cavaliers.

The 28-year-old wing has been a rock-solid source of offense off Orlando's second unit lately. Ross has scored in double digits in eight straight games, draining multiple three-pointers in six of them, and over that stretch he's averaging 14.9 points, 2.8 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.0 steals -- numbers comparable to the career-best production he delivered last season.