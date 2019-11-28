Magic's Terrence Ross: Drops 16 in win
Ross scored 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 116-104 win over the Cavaliers.
The 28-year-old wing has been a rock-solid source of offense off Orlando's second unit lately. Ross has scored in double digits in eight straight games, draining multiple three-pointers in six of them, and over that stretch he's averaging 14.9 points, 2.8 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.0 steals -- numbers comparable to the career-best production he delivered last season.
More News
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Scores 19 points with three triples•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Drops 20 points in victory•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Puts up 12 points in return•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Set to play Sunday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Game-time decision Sunday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Full participant in practice•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.