Ross went for 19 points (5-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 33 minutes off the bench during the Magic's 91-84 loss to the Knicks on Monday.

Ross struggled mightily over the first three quarters, going 1-for-8 for three points and missing both three-point attempts before going off for 16 points on 4-for-8 shooting and 4-for-6 from deep. Over his last six games, Ross has had a hard time shooting as he has only made over 40 percent of his shots once.