Magic's Terrence Ross: Drops 18 points Wednesday
Ross poured in 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 122-120 loss to the Suns.
Ross got hot from the floor Wednesday night, nearly hitting half of his threes en route to a solid scoring performance after not reaching double-digit points in the last three games. It's disappointing to see him not produce much else besides points with a season-high in minutes, but owners can't expect much of what is not in Ross' game.
