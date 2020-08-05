Ross scored 20 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding three rebounds and a steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-109 loss to the Pacers.

After going the entire regular season before the break without attempting more than eight free throws in a game, Ross has now done in twice in two games inside the bubble. If he can continue getting to the line, the 29-year-old could become a truly electric second-unit scoring threat, but his career track record suggests he won't be able to keep it up.