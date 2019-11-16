Ross tallied 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 111-109 victory over San Antonio.

Ross turned in his first 20 point game of the season Friday and could be starting to turn things around. He got off to a very slow start to the season before missing time due to injury. It would make sense that the injury was bothering him prior to missing those games as he has looked a lot better since returning. Chances are he was dropped in most leagues and if he can maintain his current momentum, he could be worth picking up if you need points and threes.