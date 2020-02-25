Ross scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding eight rebounds, an assist and a steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 115-113 win over the Nets.

It's the third time in the last five games Ross has scored 20 or more points, while the eight boards were a season high. The 29-year-old wing will have the occasional rough shooting night, but through nine games in February he's averaging 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 threes, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals.