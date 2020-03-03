Ross scored 23 points (7-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 130-107 loss to the Trail Blazers.

It's the third straight game in which Ross has hit for 20 or more points, and the sixth time in the last nine. The 29-year-old wing is averaging 19.7 points, 4.4 boards, 3.6 threes, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals over that stretch, and if he continues producing at that pace to close out the regular season it would go a long way towards securing a playoff spot for the Magic.