Magic's Terrence Ross: Drops 23 in loss
Ross scored 23 points (7-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 130-107 loss to the Trail Blazers.
It's the third straight game in which Ross has hit for 20 or more points, and the sixth time in the last nine. The 29-year-old wing is averaging 19.7 points, 4.4 boards, 3.6 threes, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals over that stretch, and if he continues producing at that pace to close out the regular season it would go a long way towards securing a playoff spot for the Magic.
More News
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Connects on four triples in loss•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Pours in season-high 33 in win•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Drops 21 off bench•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Hits five threes Monday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Hits for 20 off bench•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Fills stat sheet despite loss•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...