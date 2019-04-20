Ross totaled 24 points (8-17 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist over 32 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Raptors on Friday.

Ross led the Magic in scoring thanks in part to five three-pointers. He's always a threat to pop off for some big scoring nights, and he's averaged 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assists in 28.0 minutes off the bench for the Magic in this year's playoffs.