Ross totaled 24 points (8-17 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist over 32 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Raptors on Friday.

Ross led the Magic in scoring thanks in part to five three-pointers. He's always a threat to pop off for some big scoring nights, and he's averaged 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assists in 28.0 minutes off the bench for the Magic in this year's playoffs.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...