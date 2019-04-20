Magic's Terrence Ross: Drops 24 points in loss
Ross totaled 24 points (8-17 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist over 32 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Raptors on Friday.
Ross led the Magic in scoring thanks in part to five three-pointers. He's always a threat to pop off for some big scoring nights, and he's averaged 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assists in 28.0 minutes off the bench for the Magic in this year's playoffs.
More News
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Scores 15 in loss•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Has breakout performance•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Contributes off bench in huge way•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Efficient in victory•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Contributes 10 points off bench•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Leads charge off bench•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...