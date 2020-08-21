Ross finished with 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one board, one assist, one steal and one board in 29 minutes against Milwaukee in Thursday's Game 2 loss.

After he shot over 50 percent from the field in Game 1, Ross couldn't come close to replicating that efficiency in this one. When he's on, he can pour it in, but consistency has been a challenge for Ross, who shot just 40.3 percent from the field in the regular season.