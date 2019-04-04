Ross accumulated 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and a steal across 23 minutes Wednesday against New York.

Ross seemingly broke out of a 15-for-54 slump over his past five games with a 23 points performance Wednesday. The Washington-product has had a career-year as an off-the-bench sparkplug for the Magic, averaging 14.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 threes in 26.5 minutes per game. They currently sit a mere game out of the 8th seed and will need all that Ross can provide over the next three games in hopes of securing a playoff spot.