Magic's Terrence Ross: Encouraging start Wednesday
Ross finished with 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 win over the Heat.
Ross is often inconsistent, though he flashed his upside Wednesday on both sides of the ball. He shot just 43.1 percent from the field after joining the Magic last season, so while he can get hot, fantasy owners in categorical formats should take note of his deficiencies.
More News
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....