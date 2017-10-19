Magic's Terrence Ross: Encouraging start Wednesday

Ross finished with 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 win over the Heat.

Ross is often inconsistent, though he flashed his upside Wednesday on both sides of the ball. He shot just 43.1 percent from the field after joining the Magic last season, so while he can get hot, fantasy owners in categorical formats should take note of his deficiencies.