Ross compiled 20 points (8-27 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots across 41 minutes in Thursday's 111-104 loss to the Warriors.

Ross's role as a sixth man has been invaluable to Orlando's game plan, and with the litany of absences on the squad, he carried a heavy load once again. Despite coming off the bench, the 29-year-old is averaging 28.3 minutes per game.