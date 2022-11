Ross departed Sunday's game against the 76ers due to an illness and will not return, Dan Savage of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Ross saw nine minutes of first-half action before exiting the game with what looks to be a non-COVID illness. He posted seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and two steals but will be done for the night. With the Magic playing on the front end of a back-to-back, it's quite possible Ross could miss Monday's game against the Nets.