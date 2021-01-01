Ross (hamstring) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

Ross missed Thursday's game due to "irritation" in his right hamstring, but it looks as though he's avoided anything that will keep him on the shelf for an extended period. Ross came out on fire, hitting 10 three-pointers over his first three games prior to a 14-point (0-4 3PT) outing in Tuesday's win over the Thunder.